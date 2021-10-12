Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. 23,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,342. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.40.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

