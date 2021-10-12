MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.44. MoSys shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 281,505 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $44.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.11.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 70.97% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MoSys by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 68,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MoSys during the second quarter worth $686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MoSys by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,143 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MoSys by 76.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoSys during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

MoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

