Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.60

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 18.25 ($0.24). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 17.23 ($0.23), with a volume of 37,193 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £97.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

