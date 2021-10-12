Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MOTV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,319. Motive Capital has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the second quarter valued at about $817,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Motive Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Motive Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motive Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

