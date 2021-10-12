MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.40 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $65.40 million and $33.87 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.72 or 0.00221116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00094711 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,486,667,750 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.