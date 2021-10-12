Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Update

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,528. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.