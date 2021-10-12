Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Update

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,528. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $27.31.
Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile
