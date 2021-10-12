MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.45 and a beta of 4.34. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.