mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Down 99.8% in September

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the September 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

mPhase Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Tuesday. 107,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,430. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $23.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

