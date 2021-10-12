mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Down 99.8% in September

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the September 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
mPhase Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Tuesday. 107,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,430. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $23.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.
About mPhase Technologies
