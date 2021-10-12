mStable USD Hits Market Capitalization of $41.70 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.70 million and approximately $127,209.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,427.61 or 1.00038689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00061259 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001168 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.00497642 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

