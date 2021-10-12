MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.61

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 7751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

