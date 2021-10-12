MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTUAY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTUAY traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.45.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

