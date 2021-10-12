MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €241.00 Price Target at Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €241.00 ($283.53) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €212.79 ($250.34).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €196.65 ($231.35) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €198.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €203.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

