MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given “Hold” Rating at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$71.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTYFF. CIBC increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

