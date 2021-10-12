MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on MTY Food Group to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.75.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$65.54. 74,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,406. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$37.09 and a one year high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.6217221 EPS for the current year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.