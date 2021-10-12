MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$84.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC to C$84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

MTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.88.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY traded up C$1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$66.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,220. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$37.09 and a 12-month high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.6217221 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.