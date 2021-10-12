Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$16.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF remained flat at $$10.69 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

