Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$16.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF remained flat at $$10.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

