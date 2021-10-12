Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.05.

TSE MTL traded up C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 175,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,565. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$13.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.07.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.9313686 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

