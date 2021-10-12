Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.05.
TSE MTL traded up C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 175,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,565. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$13.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.07.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
