Name Changing Token Market Capitalization Tops $3.16 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

