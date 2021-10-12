Nano Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00009201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $690.49 million and $21.49 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,320.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.74 or 0.06203356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.26 or 0.00304090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.74 or 0.01034696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00093065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00490175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.59 or 0.00379235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00293248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004931 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

