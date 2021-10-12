Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.26

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 18.35 ($0.24). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 19.10 ($0.25), with a volume of 643,601 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.26.

About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.