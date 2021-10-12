NAOS Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.49 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and $1.49 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00121938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00076974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,295.67 or 0.99918476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.74 or 0.06181472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

