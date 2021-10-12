Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 2,388.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHMD remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 44,729,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,871,191. Nate’s Food has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

