Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 2,388.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHMD remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 44,729,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,871,191. Nate’s Food has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Nate’s Food Company Profile
Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nate's Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nate's Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.