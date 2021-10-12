National Bankshares Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$16.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.93.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MTL traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.61. 165,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.07. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. Research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.9313686 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.