National Bankshares Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$16.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.93.
Shares of MTL traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.61. 165,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.07. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$13.95.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
