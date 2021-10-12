National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of National Fuel Gas worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

