Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GASNY shares. Cheuvreux cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

OTCMKTS GASNY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 31,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,728. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.3377 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

