Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GASNY shares. Cheuvreux cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.
OTCMKTS GASNY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 31,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,728. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
