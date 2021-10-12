Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 7,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 480,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

NAUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anna Mowry acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 13,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $104,202.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $108,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $385,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.