Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $28.62 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $28.62 million and $681,419.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003877 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00023877 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00024156 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,809,701 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.