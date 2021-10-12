Needham & Company LLC Cuts InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $103.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $103.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on InMode from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on InMode from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 113,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in InMode by 83.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in InMode by 74.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

