Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.22.

Shares of SRPT opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

