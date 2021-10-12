Neeta Patel Acquires 166 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel bought 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £494.68 ($646.30).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Neeta Patel acquired 160 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £494.40 ($645.94).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 164 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £495.28 ($647.09).

Shares of LON ATT opened at GBX 296.20 ($3.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 302.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 788.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3.54. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 237 ($3.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.04).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.