Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLLSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

