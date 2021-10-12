Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.64

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.64 and last traded at $83.64, with a volume of 1067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 73.42, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,114 in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 89,998 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 9.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

