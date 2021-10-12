Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.75 ($89.12).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEM opened at €82.30 ($96.82) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €93.84 ($110.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €83.92 and a 200-day moving average of €69.61.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.