Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.75 ($89.12).

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €82.30 ($96.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €93.84 ($110.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 81.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.61.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

