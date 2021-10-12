Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEMTF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF remained flat at $$100.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $101.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

