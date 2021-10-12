Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Cormark

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NLC traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.25. 10,125,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,872. The company has a market cap of C$883.41 million and a PE ratio of 68.90. Neo Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$6.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 31.24 and a quick ratio of 31.20.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

