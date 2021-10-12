Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Cut to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Neo Lithium from C$4.10 to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTHF opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Neo Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

