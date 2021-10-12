Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,961 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of Neogen worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 93.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,103 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 99.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,914 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,142,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,460,000 after purchasing an additional 132,905 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Neogen by 99.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,739,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after purchasing an additional 868,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 96.7% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 808,452 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

