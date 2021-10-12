Nerve Finance (NRV) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.79 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $9.79 million and $665,094.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00218987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00092859 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

