Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Critical Survey

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Net Element alerts:

This table compares Net Element and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Element -2.88% -48.77% -7.33% DATATRAK International 5.91% 27.45% 5.09%

8.7% of Net Element shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Net Element shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Net Element has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Net Element and DATATRAK International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Element $65.71 million 0.64 -$5.94 million ($0.73) -10.60 DATATRAK International $7.16 million 4.48 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Net Element.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Net Element and DATATRAK International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

DATATRAK International beats Net Element on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services to businesses that are required to accept cashless transactions, mobile payment services, merchant performance analytical tools, and merchant back office reporting. The International Transaction Solutions segment provides online and mobile commerce solutions for merchants including social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications and digital media operators. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.