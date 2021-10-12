Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $737.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $620.00 to $737.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.73.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $627.04 on Tuesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $646.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $571.51 and a 200 day moving average of $535.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,027.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

