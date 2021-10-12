Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $690.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist from $600.00 to $690.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.32.

Netflix stock opened at $627.04 on Tuesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

