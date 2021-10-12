Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $690.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $600.00 to $690.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.57.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $627.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $646.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $569.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

