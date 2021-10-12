Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $680.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $680.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.32.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $627.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.42. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

