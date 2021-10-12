Netflix (NFLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NFLX stock opened at $627.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $646.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $569.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.14.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

