Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $5.83. Netlist shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 203,226 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Netlist had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 202.56%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

