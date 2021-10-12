NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 140.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 625,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.45% of NetScout Systems worth $30,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after buying an additional 468,328 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 63.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after buying an additional 535,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 335,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

