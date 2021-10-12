NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.70. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 27,103 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the first quarter worth $141,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth $243,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

