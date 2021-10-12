Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 19,125 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.76% of Ashland Global worth $253,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

